Academic+activities+of+primary+classes+return+to+normal+today

Academic activities of primary classes of all schools will return to normal from today (08).



Secondary classes resumed normal functions last week.



The country presently has 3,123 Covid-19 patients.



The number of recoveries rose to 2,926 with one more recovering yesterday.



Only 185 remain in hospital.



Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has extended the validity of re-entry visas of expats stranded abroad due to the suspension of international flights announced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.



No fee will be charged for the month-long extension, which is also applicable to all expats who are in the Kingdom but whose exit/entry visas have expired due to the closure of borders.