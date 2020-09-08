සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Academic activities of primary classes return to normal today

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 - 8:42

Academic activities of primary classes of all schools will return to normal from today (08).

Secondary classes resumed normal functions last week.

The country presently has 3,123 Covid-19 patients.

The number of recoveries rose to 2,926 with one more recovering yesterday.

Only 185 remain in hospital.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has extended the validity of re-entry visas of expats stranded abroad due to the suspension of international flights announced in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

No fee will be charged for the month-long extension, which is also applicable to all expats who are in the Kingdom but whose exit/entry visas have expired due to the closure of borders.

