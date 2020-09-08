සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

World must be better prepared for next pandemic - WHO chief

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 - 8:35

Chief of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic, as he calls on countries to invest in public health.

More than 27.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 888,326 have died, since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

“This will not be the last pandemic,” Tedros told a news briefing in Geneva yesterday.

“History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready – more ready than it was this time,” he said.

