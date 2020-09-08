සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Local experts to visit oil tanker as attempts to douse fresh fire continues

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 - 8:22

Local+experts+to+visit+oil+tanker+as+attempts+to+douse+fresh+fire+continues
A team of local experts left Hambantota port in the early hours of this morning (08) to inspect the oil tanker MT New Diamond, which is on fire again.

On the instructions of the attorney general, they will especially look into if the blaze has harmed the ocean and its living beings.

The team comprises general manager of the Marine Environment Protection Authority Dr. Terney Pradeep Kumara, NARA scientists and experts from the Ruhuna University.

A fire erupted again in the ship yesterday and 14 Sri Lankan and Indian ships are involved in dousing the fire.

Trending News

More visuals of MT New Diamond (video)
08 September 2020
More visuals of MT New Diamond (video)
Half-price vegetables pack for consumers
08 September 2020
Half-price vegetables pack for consumers
Local experts to visit oil tanker as attempts to douse fresh fire continues
08 September 2020
Local experts to visit oil tanker as attempts to douse fresh fire continues
Govt. considers banning cattle slaughter
08 September 2020
Govt. considers banning cattle slaughter
Five more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,131
08 September 2020
Five more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,131

International News

Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
08 September 2020
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
08 September 2020
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
India tests hypersonic missile
08 September 2020
India tests hypersonic missile
Russia’s opposition leader is out of coma
08 September 2020
Russia’s opposition leader is out of coma
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.