Local+experts+to+visit+oil+tanker+as+attempts+to+douse+fresh+fire+continues

A team of local experts left Hambantota port in the early hours of this morning (08) to inspect the oil tanker MT New Diamond, which is on fire again.



On the instructions of the attorney general, they will especially look into if the blaze has harmed the ocean and its living beings.



The team comprises general manager of the Marine Environment Protection Authority Dr. Terney Pradeep Kumara, NARA scientists and experts from the Ruhuna University.



A fire erupted again in the ship yesterday and 14 Sri Lankan and Indian ships are involved in dousing the fire.