Three+netted+over+racket+to+extort+money+from+vehicle+rentals

Following an exposure by Hiru News about a large-scale extortion racket targeting vehicle rentals, police have arrested three of the racketeers along with three cars.



The racketeers have posted advertisements on facebook asking for vehicles on rent with a promise to pay overdue leasing installments.



An attempt to extort money from a vehicle rental owner in Kekirawa was reported at Delgoda in Biyagama.



After being tipped-off, police arrived on the scene, but the racketeers fled the scene.



Investigations continued with the use of CCTV footage, carried by Hiru TV on 6.55 pm news bulletin on Saturday, resulting in the arrests.