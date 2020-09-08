STF+arrests+close+accomplice+of+remanded+organized+criminal

A close accomplice of a remanded organized criminal, ‘Makilangamuwe Sanjeewa’, has been taken into custody in Minuwangoda.



The STF nabbed ‘Welipe Suraj’ with 4.36 grams of heroin, an air rifle and sharp weapons.



He is accused of murders and other crimes.



Another person arrested along with him has been identified as a deserter of the Army’s medical corps.