Auctioning+retired+police+dogs+suspended

Defence secretary Kamal Gunaratne has instructed acting IGP C.D. Wickremaratne to suspend the auctioning of retired police dogs.
There has been strong opposition in social media against an auctioning of 25 police dogs that took place in Kandy on 15 August.
The defence secretary has instructed that police dogs, once retired from the kennel division, should continue to be looked after.
