India+tests+hypersonic+missile

India has become the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to develop and successfully test hypersonic technology.
It took place at APJ Abdul Kalam testing range in Balasore, Odisha yesterday (07).
This indigenous technology will pave the way towards development of missiles travelling at six times the speed of sound.
