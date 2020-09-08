Mervyn avoids answering questions (video)

The Hiru TV’s ‘Salakuna’ programme yesterday (08) heated up when ex-minister Mervyn Silva declined to answer certain questions posed to him.
He kept silent when asked about his praise for opposition leader Sajith Premadasa during the last presidential election and accusations against ex-premier Ranil Wickremesinghe over the Central Bank bond scam.
He kept silent when asked about his praise for opposition leader Sajith Premadasa during the last presidential election and accusations against ex-premier Ranil Wickremesinghe over the Central Bank bond scam.