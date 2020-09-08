New+underground+tunnels+to+control+Colombo+floodwaters

Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has given instructions for the building of alternative underground tunnels in place of the existing ones that are more than 225 years old in order for flood control in Colombo.



As the first step, work on the Mutwal tunnel is to be expedited.



The 778-metre long tunnel will lie between the main canal at Aluth Mawatha and the fisheries harbour in Modera.



Construction of the new tunnels comes under the metro Colombo urban development project of the urban development ministry.



The 321 million US dollar project will get a 213 million USD loan from the World Bank on concessionary terms.