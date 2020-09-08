Concessions announced for gem, jewellery manufacturers after budget

Concessions announced for gem and jewellery manufacturers will be implemented following the presentation of the budget, says chairman of the Gem and Jewellery Authority Amitha Gamage.



President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told a meeting at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (07) the 14 per cent income tax imposed on the profit earned by gem and jewellery manufacturers and the 15 pc tax on gold imports would be removed.



These concessions would be a respite for the local manufacturers, said R. Balasubramaniam, treasurer of the jewellery businessmen’s association of Sri Lanka.