Muslims need separate administrative district - Hakeem

Tamil speaking Muslims in Sri Lanka need a separate administrative district in the coastal areas of Ampara, says SLMC leader Rauff Hakeem.



He was testifying yesterday (07) before the presidential commission that inquires into the Easter Sunday terror attacks.



Hakeem said this long-standing request was submitted to the prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in 2015.



Meanwhile, the commission took up a series of pictures and videos carried by the media that show Hakeem and other SLMC activists with Zahran Hashim, who died in a blast at Saidamaruthu following the terror attacks.



Former SLMC eastern provincial councilor Zibley Farook said the pictures were of a chance meeting when they had visited a pregnant woman warded at Batticaloa General Hospital, who was injured in clashes after M.L.A.M. Hizbullah was named a national list MP.



However, Kathankudy urban councilor Mohamed Siyam claimed Hakeem and Farook had actually gone to visit Zahran’s brother Rilwan Hashim when the pictures were taken.



Hakeem too, claimed they were pictures of a chance meeting and said he did not know at the time that Rilwan was Zahran’s brother.



Giving evidence further, he said SLMC and other parties consented to a set of conditions put forward by Zahran at the 2015 general election.



He also said a hidden hand had used Zahran and others to destabilize the country by staging attacks, and said he could name that hidden hand without media presence.