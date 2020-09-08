No decision to remove employees, says Bureau of Foreign Employment

The Bureau of Foreign Employment has taken no decision to remove any of its employees or to reduce salaries, says its general manager W.M.V. Wansekara.



Hiru News inquired from him about a circular issued with his signature to division heads and staff of the Bureau and has been circulating in social media since.



The circular says several of the Bureau’s branches will be closed due to a decline in daily income following the Covid-19 pandemic.



Also, it seeks the staff’s consent to consider conditional payment of half the salary between 01 October and 31 December until income normalcy is regained.



However, Wansekara said it was a circular issued only for the purpose of information gathering.