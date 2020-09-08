සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Talks continue over oil tanker blaze

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 - 15:32

A meeting was due to start at the Marine Environment Protection Authority at 2.00 pm today (08) to discuss losses to the country from the fire in the oil tanker MT New Diamond and mitigation measures.

The fresh blaze that erupted yesterday afternoon still rages in the ship with reduced flames and smoke, says Navy spokesman Capt. Indika de Silva.

Members of the International Association of Independent Tanker Owners are in the country through the mediation of the Marine Environment Protection Authority.

They are presently holding an online discussion with local stakeholders, said chairperson of the Authority Darshani Lahandapura.

