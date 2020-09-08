සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Court orders speeding up of Gania Banister probe

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 - 15:38

The CID has been ordered to submit a report on 05 November on the progress of investigations into the incidents relating to the alleged abduction of Swiss embassy staffer Gania Banister Francis.

Submitting a report, the CID informed Colombo chief magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today that 607 hours of relevant CCTV footage were given to the government analyst, who sought a 10 month period to review and report back.

The magistrate ordered the government analyst to review only the footage of the alleged abduction on 25 November 2019 and submit a report.

