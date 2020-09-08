Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China

China has accused Indian troops of illegally crossing a disputed Himalayan border and firing "provocative" warning shots at patrolling soldiers.



China's military said its soldiers were "forced to take countermeasures", though it is not clear what they were.



India rejected the allegations and accused Chinese troops of firing in the air during the face-off in the high-altitude Ladakh region.



India said the People's Liberation Army had tried to approach a forward Indian position and "fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops".