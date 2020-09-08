Half-price+vegetables+pack+for+consumers

The Ministry of Agriculture is introducing a pack of six vegetables worth Rs. 700 for half the price.



It says the aim is to give the benefit to the consumers of the advantage of buying directly from the cultivators without any middleman involvement, as per the Savbhagyaye Dekma policy manifesto of the president.



The Agrarian Development Centres will buy carrots, potatoes, beets, tomatoes, leeks and knoll khol and sell them direct to consumers.



The sales outlets will be located at Colombo Fort and Maradana railway stations, Isurupaya, Suhurupaya, Sethsiripaya and Nugegoda and at three locations in Kandy district.