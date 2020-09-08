Views regarding the 20th Amendment by several politicians (Video)

Politicians expressed their views regarding the proposed new constitutional amendment.



State Minister Piyal Nishantha states that the present government has decided to implement the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution in this country and will take steps to take the country forward through that amendment by rectifying some of its shortcomings.



Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Harshana Rajakaruna addressing a media briefing held today stated that the 20th amendment to the constitution is like depriving the people of this country of their right to live freely.



State Minister Dayasiri Jayaseka speaking to the media stated that the previous government functioned as three governments through the 19th amendment to the constitution.



Speaking at a media briefing, Member of Parliament Manusha Nanayakkara stated that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya is working to defeat the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.



Meanwhile, Minister of Mass Media and Information Keheliya Rabukwella while answering questions raised by journalists stated that any party has the right to give reasons to court with regard to the 20th Amendment.



State Minister Shehan Semasinghe speaking to the media stated that the commissions created by the 19th amendment to the constitution were politicized.



Meanwhile, State Minister Shashindra Rajapaksa also expressed his views on the constitutional amendment.



The State Minister stated that the proposed new constitution will be introduced in a short period of around two years.







