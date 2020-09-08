Showers+exceeding+75+mm+in+many+parts+of+the+island+during+the+next+36+hours

The Meteorological Department states that showers exceeding 75 mm will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North Western Provinces and in the Galle, Matara and Mannar Districts during the next 36 hours.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Uva, Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2 pm tomorrow.



The Meteorological Department further stated that strong winds of up to 50 km per hour will develop at times in the North, North Central and North Western provinces and in the Trincomalee, Hambantota, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.