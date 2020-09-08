Black spots in the sea around the crude oil tanker that was on fire (video)





Organic debris from the fire at the New Diamond ship has been observed as black spots about a radius of a mile from the ship.



On the instructions of the Attorney General, the National Aquatic Resources Research Development Agency, the Marine Environment Protection Authority and a team of researchers from the University of Ruhuna visited the area around the ship to investigate the damage caused to the marine environment in Sri Lanka.



Following the collection of water samples, the relevant research team will submit an assessment report on the damage caused to the marine environment to the Attorney General.



Representatives of the British and Thai expert team that arrived in Sri Lanka to rescue the ship and the ship's rescue company are still staying near the ship and making their observations and recommendations.



The ship is currently stationed 28 nautical miles off the east coast of Sri Lanka. Twenty crew members of the rescued ship were taken to an isolated center in Galle.



Yesterday afternoon, the sea wind speed increased to more than 70 km per hour with the sudden change in the weather conditions in the sea area where the ship was stationed and the ship's fire was reactivated.



However, the fire was brought under control by the Sri Lanka Navy, Coast Guard vessels and Sri Lanka Air Force helicopters.



Meanwhile, discussion was held today under the chairmanship of Attorney General Dappula de Livera to take further legal action regarding the New Diamond ship.



Representatives of several institutions including the Marine Environment Protection Authority, the Merchant Shipping Secretariat and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority were present at the discussion held at the Attorney General's Department.