UNP+Deputy+Leader+to+be+elected+on+Monday

The Working Committee of the United National Party is scheduled to meet next Monday to elect a Deputy Leader.



Its Legal Secretary, President's Counsel Nissanka Nanayakkara stated that one of the eight nominees for the party leadership will be selected for the post and a poll will be held if several names are proposed.



After the resignation of the leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa as the Deputy Leader of the UNP, no action had been taken to appoint anyone to the post.



However, UNP Deputy Attorney General Nissanka Nanayakkara further stated that the Deputy Leader who will be appointed by the Working Committee next Monday will be the party leader from January 1 next year.