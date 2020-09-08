සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

The price of heroin has tripled

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 - 21:18

The+price+of+heroin+has+tripled
Police say that the price of a packet of heroin has increased threefold as a result of continuous raids carried out by the security forces.

Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne addressing a media briefing in Colombo stated that as a result, the circulation of heroin has decreased and the use of cannabis has increased as a result.

Meanwhile, several explosives were recovered during special operations conducted by the Navy in the Mullaittivu - Udayarkattu and Katugastota - Kahalla areas recently. During a search operation conducted in Udayarkattu, 16 bombs of various sizes were recovered.

During a search operation conducted in the Kahalla area in Katugastota, troops found eight security fuse rolls. During further search operations conducted in Trincomalee, Seeduwa and Puttalam areas, six persons were arrested with more than 12 kilograms of Kerala cannabis.

Trending News

More visuals of MT New Diamond (video)
08 September 2020
More visuals of MT New Diamond (video)
Half-price vegetables pack for consumers
08 September 2020
Half-price vegetables pack for consumers
Local experts to visit oil tanker as attempts to douse fresh fire continues
08 September 2020
Local experts to visit oil tanker as attempts to douse fresh fire continues
Govt. considers banning cattle slaughter
08 September 2020
Govt. considers banning cattle slaughter
Five more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,131
08 September 2020
Five more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,131

International News

Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
08 September 2020
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
08 September 2020
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
India tests hypersonic missile
08 September 2020
India tests hypersonic missile
Russia’s opposition leader is out of coma
08 September 2020
Russia’s opposition leader is out of coma
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.