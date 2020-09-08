The+price+of+heroin+has+tripled

Police say that the price of a packet of heroin has increased threefold as a result of continuous raids carried out by the security forces.



Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne addressing a media briefing in Colombo stated that as a result, the circulation of heroin has decreased and the use of cannabis has increased as a result.



Meanwhile, several explosives were recovered during special operations conducted by the Navy in the Mullaittivu - Udayarkattu and Katugastota - Kahalla areas recently. During a search operation conducted in Udayarkattu, 16 bombs of various sizes were recovered.



During a search operation conducted in the Kahalla area in Katugastota, troops found eight security fuse rolls. During further search operations conducted in Trincomalee, Seeduwa and Puttalam areas, six persons were arrested with more than 12 kilograms of Kerala cannabis.