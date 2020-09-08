Premalal Jayasekara sworn in as Member of Parliament - Samagi Jana Balawegaya leaves the House









Premalal Jayasekara who has been sentenced to death was sworn in as a Member of Parliament before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today.



He was brought to the Parliament complex this morning following an order issued by the Court of Appeal yesterday to the Commissioner General of Prisons to allow him to attend the sitting of Parliament.



After the commencement of the Parliamentary sessions at 1 pm today, Premalal Jayasekara appeared before the Speaker for his swearing in.



There was strong opposition from the members of the Samagi Janabalavegaya.



They protested even after the swearing in of Premalal Jayasekara. Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa and a group of parliamentarians were wearing black bands in protest.



However, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena proceeded with the proceedings and all the members of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya left the chamber.



Later, the adjournment motion on the Central Bank report was moved by Parliamentarian Prof. Ranjith Bandara. During this debate views were expressed regarding MP Premalal Jayasekara.