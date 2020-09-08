සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Premalal Jayasekara sworn in as Member of Parliament - Samagi Jana Balawegaya leaves the House

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 - 21:27

Premalal+Jayasekara+sworn+in+as+Member+of+Parliament+-+Samagi+Jana+Balawegaya+leaves+the+House




Premalal Jayasekara who has been sentenced to death was sworn in as a Member of Parliament before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today.

He was brought to the Parliament complex this morning following an order issued by the Court of Appeal yesterday to the Commissioner General of Prisons to allow him to attend the sitting of Parliament.

After the commencement of the Parliamentary sessions at 1 pm today, Premalal Jayasekara appeared before the Speaker for his swearing in.

There was strong opposition from the members of the Samagi Janabalavegaya.

They protested even after the swearing in of Premalal Jayasekara. Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa and a group of parliamentarians were wearing black bands in protest.

However, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena proceeded with the proceedings and all the members of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya left the chamber.

Later, the adjournment motion on the Central Bank report was moved by Parliamentarian Prof. Ranjith Bandara. During this debate views were expressed regarding MP Premalal Jayasekara.

Trending News

More visuals of MT New Diamond (video)
08 September 2020
More visuals of MT New Diamond (video)
Half-price vegetables pack for consumers
08 September 2020
Half-price vegetables pack for consumers
Local experts to visit oil tanker as attempts to douse fresh fire continues
08 September 2020
Local experts to visit oil tanker as attempts to douse fresh fire continues
Govt. considers banning cattle slaughter
08 September 2020
Govt. considers banning cattle slaughter
Five more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,131
08 September 2020
Five more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 3,131

International News

Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
08 September 2020
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
08 September 2020
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
India tests hypersonic missile
08 September 2020
India tests hypersonic missile
Russia’s opposition leader is out of coma
08 September 2020
Russia’s opposition leader is out of coma
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.