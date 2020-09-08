SLFP+to+meet+to+discuss+the+20th+Amendment+

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party will meet this afternoon to discuss the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.
Addressing a media briefing held in Colombo today, the General Secretary of the party, State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that a committee will be appointed to present the party's views on the 20th amendment to the constitution.
