The first protest of the 'Movement beyond 19' (Video)





The first protest organized by political parties and civil society organizations headed by the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, against the 20th Amendment was held today.



The premises near the statue of Ven. Maduluwawe Sobhitha Thero near the Parliament had been selected for the protest.



However, the police informed that permission has not been obtained for the use of loudspeakers for that purpose.



However, permission was later granted for the event and the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa came and paid homage to the statue of Ven. Sobhitha Thera and commenced the protest.