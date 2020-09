The survey of the first plan of the Devanagala Historical Site, which has been a victim of land invaders for a long time, was completed and the boundaries were demarcated today.



This was as a result of the ongoing revelations about this land invasion by HIRU CIA team.



Devanagala Historical Site located in the Mawanella area of ​​the Sabaragamuwa Province has been named as an Archaeological Site.