Rains+exceeding+75+mm+in+several+districts+and+strong+winds

The Meteorological Department states that heavy showers of more than 75 mm will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North Western provinces and in the Galle, Matara and Mannar districts.



Showers or thundershowers will also occur at several places in the North Central Province and in the Uva Province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 pm today (09).



The Meteorological Department warns that occasional strong winds will develop at times across the island, especially in the North, North Central and North Western provinces and in the Trincomalee, Hambantota, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts and could reach up to 50 kilometers per hour.