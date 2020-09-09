Three-year-old+girl+killed+in+wasp+attack

A girl, aged three years, died last night (08) following a wasp attack at Nochchimotai in Omanthai, Vavuniya, the Hiru News correspondent reports.
She was attacked by wasps when she accompanied her mother, grandmother and three-month-old sister to a farmland.
The three others are also receiving treatment at Vavuniya Hospital.
