සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Fire aboard MT New Diamond controlled to a greater extent - Navy

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 - 8:50

Fire+aboard+MT+New+Diamond+controlled+to+a+greater+extent+-+Navy
As a result of the concerted efforts of disaster management teams, the fire resulted by adverse weather onboard the MT New Diamond has been successfully controlled to a greater extent by now, says the Navy.

Meanwhile, the disaster management teams are making a lot of effort and continuing the mission ahead, using fire extinguishing agents and water.

In a recent development, a narrow diesel oil patch extending to one kilometre away from the ship has been observed.

Over the past few days, the firefighting teams continued to surge sheer volume of sea water to extinguish fire onboard.

As a result the engine room of the ship was flooded with sea water, making it lying in a position called ‘trim by aft’.

In this backdrop, it is believed that the diesel that had been stored in ruptured tanks close to the engine room had been mixed with flooded water and oozed out due to the ship's changing position.

However, the crude oil storage of the distressed ship is still safe from the fire and there is no danger of the ship leaking oil into the sea at the moment.

Following this event, a Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard stationed at the Mattala Mahinda Rajapaksa International Airport was flown to the area where the diesel fuel patch was observed this afternoon and a diesel dispersant was airdropped to the sea area to minimize its impact on the ocean.

This dispersant that was sprayed would change the chemical composition of the diesel mixed with sea water, thereby minimizing the potential impact on the marine environment.

The distressed oil tanker is now lying about 37 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point and the disaster management operation is still underway at its height.

Trending News

Police seek public assistance to nab alleged fraudster (picture)
09 September 2020
Police seek public assistance to nab alleged fraudster (picture)
Lane rule again from 14 September
09 September 2020
Lane rule again from 14 September
Tense situation during cannabis raid at Atalugama
09 September 2020
Tense situation during cannabis raid at Atalugama
Several roads in Colombo flooded due to heavy rain
09 September 2020
Several roads in Colombo flooded due to heavy rain
Fire aboard MT New Diamond controlled to a greater extent - Navy
09 September 2020
Fire aboard MT New Diamond controlled to a greater extent - Navy

International News

10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
09 September 2020
10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
08 September 2020
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
08 September 2020
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
India tests hypersonic missile
08 September 2020
India tests hypersonic missile
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.