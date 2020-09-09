Fire aboard MT New Diamond controlled to a greater extent - Navy

As a result of the concerted efforts of disaster management teams, the fire resulted by adverse weather onboard the MT New Diamond has been successfully controlled to a greater extent by now, says the Navy.



Meanwhile, the disaster management teams are making a lot of effort and continuing the mission ahead, using fire extinguishing agents and water.



In a recent development, a narrow diesel oil patch extending to one kilometre away from the ship has been observed.



Over the past few days, the firefighting teams continued to surge sheer volume of sea water to extinguish fire onboard.



As a result the engine room of the ship was flooded with sea water, making it lying in a position called ‘trim by aft’.



In this backdrop, it is believed that the diesel that had been stored in ruptured tanks close to the engine room had been mixed with flooded water and oozed out due to the ship's changing position.



However, the crude oil storage of the distressed ship is still safe from the fire and there is no danger of the ship leaking oil into the sea at the moment.



Following this event, a Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard stationed at the Mattala Mahinda Rajapaksa International Airport was flown to the area where the diesel fuel patch was observed this afternoon and a diesel dispersant was airdropped to the sea area to minimize its impact on the ocean.



This dispersant that was sprayed would change the chemical composition of the diesel mixed with sea water, thereby minimizing the potential impact on the marine environment.



The distressed oil tanker is now lying about 37 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point and the disaster management operation is still underway at its height.