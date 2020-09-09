13+recommendations+to+conserve+Anawilundawa+Ramsar+wetland+

A five-member committee of inquiry yesterday (08) handed over a report on the harm caused to the Ramsar wetland sanctuary at

Anawilundawa to subject minister C.B. Ratnayake.



The committee, chaired by wildlife ministry secretary Bandula Harischandra, makes 13 recommendations on conserving the sanctuary.



The businessman and the driver of a backhoe accused of clearing parts of the sanctuary have been remanded further until 18 September.