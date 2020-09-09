Local Covid-19 infected rises to 3,140

The total Covid-19 infected in Sri Lanka rose to 3,140 yesterday (08) following the reporting of 17 more patients.



The Government Information Department says nine inmates at the Kandakadu rehabilitation centre, six returnees from Qatar and two from Kuwait were diagnosed with the virus.



Presently, 193 remain in hospital, while the recoveries total 2,935.



Meanwhile, the repatriation of Sri Lankans overseas continues, with 253 returning from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 10 from the UAE and 28 from Qatar in the early hours of this morning.