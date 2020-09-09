සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Fmr. National Intelligence chief testifies for first time

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 - 8:57

Fmr.+National+Intelligence+chief+testifies+for+first+time
For the first time, former head of National Intelligence, retired DIG Sisira Mendis yesterday (08) testified before the presidential commission that inquires into the Easter Sunday attacks.

Also, Pujith Jayasunda, the IGP sent on compulsory leave, and ex-defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando appeared before the commission.

Ven. Galabodaatte Gnanasara Thera too, was present to be cross-examined over the evidence he gave to the commission previously, following a complaint by 10 Muslim organizations the said evidence has caused harm.

Meanwhile, former eastern province governor M.L.A.M. Hizbullah appeared before the commission’s police unit yesterday for a second day.

So did, MP Dr. Harsha de Silva, state minister Dilum Amunugama and ex-MP Mangala Samaraweera.

Trending News

Police seek public assistance to nab alleged fraudster (picture)
09 September 2020
Police seek public assistance to nab alleged fraudster (picture)
Lane rule again from 14 September
09 September 2020
Lane rule again from 14 September
Tense situation during cannabis raid at Atalugama
09 September 2020
Tense situation during cannabis raid at Atalugama
Several roads in Colombo flooded due to heavy rain
09 September 2020
Several roads in Colombo flooded due to heavy rain
Fire aboard MT New Diamond controlled to a greater extent - Navy
09 September 2020
Fire aboard MT New Diamond controlled to a greater extent - Navy

International News

10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
09 September 2020
10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
08 September 2020
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
08 September 2020
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
India tests hypersonic missile
08 September 2020
India tests hypersonic missile
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.