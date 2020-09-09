Fmr.+National+Intelligence+chief+testifies+for+first+time

For the first time, former head of National Intelligence, retired DIG Sisira Mendis yesterday (08) testified before the presidential commission that inquires into the Easter Sunday attacks.



Also, Pujith Jayasunda, the IGP sent on compulsory leave, and ex-defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando appeared before the commission.



Ven. Galabodaatte Gnanasara Thera too, was present to be cross-examined over the evidence he gave to the commission previously, following a complaint by 10 Muslim organizations the said evidence has caused harm.



Meanwhile, former eastern province governor M.L.A.M. Hizbullah appeared before the commission’s police unit yesterday for a second day.



So did, MP Dr. Harsha de Silva, state minister Dilum Amunugama and ex-MP Mangala Samaraweera.