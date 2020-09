A 48-year-old woman in custody at Sirilanda Prison in Kalutara North has escaped, police say.



Accused of a heroin-related offence, she had been undergoing quarantine at the time.



Meanwhile, an Army soldier has been arrested with 100 grams of cannabis at Ladduwa in Welipenna.



At Levvanduwa, also in Welipenna, the STF yesterday (08) arrested an Army deserter.