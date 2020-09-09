Private+buses+on+strike+in+Ginigathhena

All private buses that start from Ginigathhena town are on strike since this morning (09) to protest against the Ambagamuwa Pradeshiya Sabha.
According to the Hiru News correspondent, they are agitating against the construction of a three-wheeler parking area at the bus stand and the absence of facilities to park their buses.
According to the Hiru News correspondent, they are agitating against the construction of a three-wheeler parking area at the bus stand and the absence of facilities to park their buses.