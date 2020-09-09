Cave inhabited by humans 48,000 years ago found in Walallawita

A cave similar to the Fa Hien Cave and believed to have been inhabited by prehistoric humans 48,000 years ago has been discovered atop a mountain at Gulawita in Walallawita.



It was found by a team of archaeological officers who was on a visit to inspect a quarry for licensing.



Last week, a team of archaeologists led by former deputy director general of archaeology Dr. Nimal Perera inspected the cave.



Dr. Perera told Hiru News they found information and evidence adequate to determine that it was inhabited by prehistoric humans.