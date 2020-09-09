Trio netted with 57 grams of heroin near Matara high court (video)



Three men have been taken into custody along with 57.38 grams of heroin near the Matara high court.



It is believed the drug was intended for a remand prisoner to be brought to the court for a hearing.



A top police official in Matara said this was the biggest heroin haul found from the area recently.



Meanwhile, police have captured a 48-year-old woman who had escaped from custody at Sirilanda Prison in Kalutara North.



Accused of a heroin-related offence, she had been undergoing quarantine at the time.



Meanwhile, an Army soldier has been arrested with 100 grams of cannabis at Ladduwa in Welipenna.



At Levvanduwa, also in Welipenna, the STF yesterday (08) arrested an Army deserter.