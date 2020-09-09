Bollywood+actress+Rhea+Chakraborty+arrested

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by India's narcotics control authority for allegedly buying drugs for her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.



Rajput, 34, was found dead in his flat in Mumbai on 14 June.



Police said he had killed himself.



His family, however, registered a police complaint against Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment to suicide.



She is yet to comment but denied any wrongdoing in earlier statements.



Chakraborty's brother, Showik, and Rajput's former house manager, Samuel Miranda, were also arrested last week in the same drugs case.



But the charges against them have not been revealed.



All three are reportedly accused of organising and financing Rajput's alleged consumption of cannabis.



The case is connected to the investigation into Rajput's death.



The Narcotics Control Bureau asked the court to detain Chakraborty for further questioning, while describing her as part of an "active drug syndicate".



A magistrate rejected her bail plea and remanded her to judicial custody until 22 September.