Vegetable, coconut prices go up due to decline in production

Vegetable and coconut prices have gone up in the local market.



A coconut is presently priced at between Rs. 90 and Rs. 100 due to a decline in production owing to dry weather.



Also, the prices of vegetables have increased by around 15 per cent.



Authorities at the Dambulla Economic Centre say the wholesale price of carrot, leeks, beans and cabbage has exceeded Rs. 100 per kilo now.