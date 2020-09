Four instances of earth-trembling have been reported from several areas of Kandy since 29 August, says assistant director of the Mahaweli Development Department Wasantha Ehelapitiya.



He says these were recorded in the seismometers installed at the dams of the Kotmale, Randenigala and Victoria reservoirs.



The official says they are keeping a watch on the safety of the Victoria reservoir’s dam.

The earth-trembling occurred at Anuragama, Haragama, Gurudeniya, Thalatuoya, Ambakote and Aluthwatte.