A maternity and health centre was opened at Andupelena village in Kadiragoda, Ranna in Tangalle in 2002 under ‘Jana Suvaya’ programme by the then minister Sajith Premadasa.



It benefited around 500 families in three Grama Niladhari area divisions.



However, this centre is still without electricity and water supplies.



As a result, its functions are now confined to weighing and providing Thriposha.



‘Rathu Minittuwa’ will keep a watch until this centre is given proper facilities.