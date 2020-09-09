සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Child born with thin feet needs support (video)

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 - 15:25

Child+born+with+thin+feet+needs+support+%28video%29


A family of four at Thanjantenna in Balangoda undergoes severe hardships due to physical disabilities of the sole bread winner and his younger child.

Head of the family Suranga Darshana became disabled two years ago and had to leave his job in the private sector.

His younger child, a five-year-old boy, was born with thin legs and cannot stand on his feet.

The wife has to look after both and is unable to go for a job.

The elder child sits for the grade five scholarship examination this year.

The Samurdhi allowance is the only meager means they have.




It will be a big act of generosity if this family can be supported in any way possible.


