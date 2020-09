Cricketer Kusal Mendis has been ordered to pay a remaining Rs. 800,000 compensation to the aggrieved party in lieu of a fatal motor accident on 05 July.



Panadura acting magistrate Jayanthi Peiris today (09) ordered that the bank receipt for the payment be submitted to the court at the next hearing.



A 64-year-old father of four died in the incident at Horetuduwa in Panadura North.



Mendis has already paid Rs. 200,000 of the compensation ordered by the court.