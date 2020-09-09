President+asked+to+re-impose+dual-citizenship+blockade

The Federation of National Organizations requests the president to re-impose the blockade against dual-citizens holding paliamentary seats and to include other key state positions as well.In a letter, it says the positions of Central Bank governor, attorney general, IGP, auditor general, commanders of the armed forces, Supreme Court judges and ministry secretaries should be included as well.The organization also wants no other election held until a referendum is conducted for the adoption of a new constitution.Furthermore, it makes several suggestions to rectify technical and policy issues relating to the 20th amendment to the constitution.