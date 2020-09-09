Three+women+among+four+arrested+over+attack+on+police+team

Four suspects, including three women, have been arrested connection with an attack on a police team on a cannabis raid at Atalugama in Bandaragama.
Police say four women and four men disrupted their duties and attacked them at a house.
Two sub inspectors and a sergeant and constable, both females, were injured in the incident.
