Court+orders+paying+back+of+excessive+excise+fine

The excise commissioner general has been ordered to pay back Rs. 3,650,000 to three persons from Nawalapitiya, who had been imposed with an excise fine in excess of a maximum of Rs. 500,000 penalty.



The Court of Appeal today (09) took up a petition filed by them, who noted that excise officers raided their liquor shop and imposed a Rs. five million fine and ordered the payment of a fine of Rs. four million.



However, the excise act provides for a maximum fine of Rs. 500,000, the petitioners pointed out.



Accordingly, the court ordered that they be paid back the excessive amount fined.