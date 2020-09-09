සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Police seek public assistance to nab alleged fraudster (picture)

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 - 16:30

Police are seeking public assistance to nab a man in Eppawala who had allegedly defrauded Rs. 6.5 million in 2019 and fled the area.

He is Herath Mudiyanselage Saman Kumara, a resident of Konwewa Road, Eppawala.

Police say any information regarding him could be given on telephone number 025 222 6014.

