Police seek public assistance to nab alleged fraudster (picture)

Police are seeking public assistance to nab a man in Eppawala who had allegedly defrauded Rs. 6.5 million in 2019 and fled the area.He is Herath Mudiyanselage Saman Kumara, a resident of Konwewa Road, Eppawala.Police say any information regarding him could be given on telephone number 025 222 6014.Given below a picture of the suspect: