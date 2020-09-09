Continue legal action over Anavilundawa sanctuary matter – committee

A five-member committee of inquiry has found that the land cleared in the Anavilundawa Ramsar wetland sanctuary had been intended for use in prawn farming.
It recommends unanimously that the legal action initiated should continue uninterrupted.
The committee’s report was tabled by wildlife minister C.B. Ratnayake in parliament today (09).
