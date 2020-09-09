සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Continue legal action over Anavilundawa sanctuary matter – committee

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 - 16:59

A five-member committee of inquiry has found that the land cleared in the Anavilundawa Ramsar wetland sanctuary had been intended for use in prawn farming.

It recommends unanimously that the legal action initiated should continue uninterrupted.

The committee’s report was tabled by wildlife minister C.B. Ratnayake in parliament today (09).

