Two+SLAF+Airmen+and+a+woman+arrested+by+the+Padukka+Police+

Two SLAF Airmen (28) and a woman (42) arrested by Padukka Police in Akuressa for the possession of 390 grams of heroin.
Police have arrested two members of the Air Force and a woman with heroin in the Akuressa area.
Police have seized 390 grams of heroin in their possession.
It is reported that two 28 year old Air Force personnel and a 42 year old woman have been arrested.
The Padukka Police have arrested the suspects and are conducting further investigations.
Police have arrested two members of the Air Force and a woman with heroin in the Akuressa area.
Police have seized 390 grams of heroin in their possession.
It is reported that two 28 year old Air Force personnel and a 42 year old woman have been arrested.
The Padukka Police have arrested the suspects and are conducting further investigations.