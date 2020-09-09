Two+SLAF+Airmen+and+a+woman+arrested+by+the+Padukka+Police+

Two SLAF Airmen (28) and a woman (42) arrested by Padukka Police in Akuressa for the possession of 390 grams of heroin.



Police have arrested two members of the Air Force and a woman with heroin in the Akuressa area.



Police have seized 390 grams of heroin in their possession.



It is reported that two 28 year old Air Force personnel and a 42 year old woman have been arrested.



The Padukka Police have arrested the suspects and are conducting further investigations.