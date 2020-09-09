Former+Kaduwela+Magistrate+Dhammika+Hemapala+to+be+charged+if+he+does+not+appear+before+the+commission

Former Supreme Court Judge Upali Abeyratne has stated that the suspended former Kaduwela Magistrate Dhammika Hemapala will be charged by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into Political Revenge, if he does not appear before it on the 11th.
This was when a complaint lodged by former Secretary to the Ministry of Economic Affairs Dr. Nihal Jayatilleke was taken before the Commission today.
