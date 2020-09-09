Navy+to+send+divers+when+the+weather+improves+to+inspect+MT+New+Diamond

The Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) says that there has been a fuel leak in the ship New Diamond.



The MEPA general manager, Turnie Pradeep Kumara, said that according to samples taken from the ocean at the ship's location it does not seem to be the fuel used to navigate the ship.



The black oil stain is about two miles from the ship.



The ship caught fire for the second time yesterday afternoon and was brought under control this morning amid adverse weather conditions.



A team of 17 foreigners arrived to inspect the condition of the ship and 3 of them arrived on board this afternoon to carry out the relevant tests.



The ship is currently stranded at a distance of 40 to 41 nautical miles, a Navy spokesman said at a media briefing in Colombo today.



Captain Indika de Silva said that divers would be deployed to inspect the ship and its surroundings as soon as the sea conditions improved.



Today, teams from the Marine Environment Protection Authority, the National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency and the Oceanography Division of the University of Ruhuna visited the area where the fuel leak occurred and took samples.



The samples were then presented to the Attorney General by the Marine Environment Protection Authority this afternoon.



There was also a discussion between the two sides regarding the damage caused to Sri Lanka by the fire.



Following the discussion, MEPA General Manager Turney Pradeep Kumara told the media that reports of the relevant samples could be obtained within two days.



Meanwhile, the Attorney General has instructed the Marine Environment Protection Authority to submit the relevant samples to the Government Analyst.