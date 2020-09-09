සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Rains to continue in several areas

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 - 20:19

Rains+to+continue+in+several+areas
GENERAL WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in the North-western province as well.

Winds can be fairly strong at times as wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the Northern, Northcentral and Northwestern provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambanthota, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Trending News

Police seek public assistance to nab alleged fraudster (picture)
09 September 2020
Police seek public assistance to nab alleged fraudster (picture)
Lane rule again from 14 September
09 September 2020
Lane rule again from 14 September
Tense situation during cannabis raid at Atalugama
09 September 2020
Tense situation during cannabis raid at Atalugama
Several roads in Colombo flooded due to heavy rain
09 September 2020
Several roads in Colombo flooded due to heavy rain
Fire aboard MT New Diamond controlled to a greater extent - Navy
09 September 2020
Fire aboard MT New Diamond controlled to a greater extent - Navy

International News

10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
09 September 2020
10 killed in Afghanistan bombing - Vice president has been targeted
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
08 September 2020
Indian troops fired 'provocative' shots in border dispute - China
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
08 September 2020
India reports record 1,133 new covid-19 deaths
India tests hypersonic missile
08 September 2020
India tests hypersonic missile
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.