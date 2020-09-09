Rains+to+continue+in+several+areas

GENERAL WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS



Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, and Matara districts.



Several spells of showers may occur in the North-western province as well.



Winds can be fairly strong at times as wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the Northern, Northcentral and Northwestern provinces and in Trincomalee, Hambanthota, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.